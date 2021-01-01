Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise bandits in Kaduna

Kaduna State government yesterday said the military had killed several bandits at the Birnin-Gwari area of the state. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the military had neutralised several bandits in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area. According to him, the state government was informed of the development in an operational feedback.

He said: “In the feedback, some rustled cattle were affected following an air offensive by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters response to banditry in some locations in the state.

“While on aggressive fighting patrol, the air platform after flying over several locations in Giwa and Igabi local government areas, sighted bandits with several herds of cattle at a location northwest of Kuduru Forest in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“The air platform engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralised several of them, with some of the cattle also affected. “The air platform is still conducting aggressive fighting patrols to criminal hideouts in the general area as well as the Kaduna-Abuja Road. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who was elated at the development, commended the hard work of the military and other security agencies in engaging the bandits.”

Our Reporters

