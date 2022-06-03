Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise five bandits, set ablaze herdsmen camps in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Bandits kill Community Volunteer Guards officer in reprisal attack

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised five bandits at the Utange council ward in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s Security Adviser, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) who briefed journalists in his office on the incident on Friday, said the bandits were neutralised at two different encounters.

He said they have been terrorising residents of Sankera area.

Col. Hemba disclosed that the bandits also launched a reprisal attack on officers of the state’s Community Volunteer Guards (CVG) killing one of them, adding that the shelter built for use by the bandits which has become an operational base for Fulani herdsmen was also set ablaze by the troops.

“The bandits were killed by a combined team of OPWS and Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs) in Utange council ward in Katsina Ala Local Government Area. There was also a reprisal attack on the CVGs where one of them was cornered and killed by the bandits and fortunately troops again encountered them and were able to neutralise three of them still within the Utange ward.

“There are still some elements of armed herdsmen and these bandits are in unholy alliance with them. When the pressure is on them from security agencies, they run and take shelter in camps of these herdsmen which were also set ablaze by the troops,” he said.

The Security Adviser, however, expressed delight over the reduction of criminality within the Sankera area in recent times despite the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and ‘Duck Nyash’ Toyota cars, but said the state government is not contemplating lifting of the ban.

 

Our Reporters

