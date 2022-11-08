Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise notorious bandit kingpin, another in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters has said that its troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin identified as Mr Bada at Yar Tashar village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Danmadami said the bandit kingpin was eliminated why responding to attack on farmers harvesting their produce.

According to him, Bada was said to have also attacked Yar Tashar village market and killed some farmers on Oct. 13.

Danmadami said the troops had also on Nov. 6, responded to bandits attack at Gamraki village, Kwatarkwashi District of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state and rescued the kidnapped victims. He said the troops also neutralised one bandit while others fled with gunshot injuries and recovered arms and ammunition in the encounter.

“Troops recovered one motorcycle, some weapons and valuables. “The military high command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

 

