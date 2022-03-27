News

Troops recover crashed Alpha jet wreckage one year after –Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of wreckage of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet (NAF 475) which crashed on March 31, 2021 during a combat mission in Borno State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that two crew members were onboard when the crash occurred. In a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle, @ HQNigerianArmy, the Army said: "Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021".

 

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of wreckage of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet (NAF 475) which crashed on March 31, 2021 during a combat mission in Borno State. Sunday Telegraph reports that two crew members were onboard when the crash occurred.

 

In a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle, @ HQNigerianArmy, the Army said: “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March  2021”.

This was as the Service added that further exploitation was ongoing. Recall that the NAF had, in the aftermath of the incident; the combat platform disappeared off the radar, on its way to provide close air support to surface troops prosecuting the ongoing counter – insurgency war in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwer, had said. "The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remains unknown. "The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele."

