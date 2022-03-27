Troops recover crashed Alpha jet wreckage one year after –Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of wreckage of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet (NAF 475) which crashed on March 31, 2021 during a combat mission in Borno State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that two crew members were onboard when the crash occurred. In a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle, @ HQNigerianArmy, the Army said: "Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of wreckage of Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet (NAF 475) which crashed on March 31, 2021 during a combat mission in Borno State. Sunday Telegraph reports that two crew members were onboard when the crash occurred.

In a terse statement on its verified Twitter handle, @ HQNigerianArmy, the Army said: “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021”.

