Troops reoccupy Dikwa headquarters in Borno –Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said fighting forces had “reoccupied” their main headquarters in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, after launching a counter-attack to dislodge suspected terrorist elements.

 

It said the insurgents had, last Sunday, attacked the town in at least 12 gun trucks, necessitating troops’ occupation of their alternative headquarters at Gulumba Gana. Director of Public Relations and Information (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said scores of the enemies of state were killed in the joint surface and air operation.

 

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, currently carrying out Operation Tura Takaibango stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana supported by the Air Component, inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram Terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

 

“The terrorists in their numbers mounted on 12 gun trucks attacked the town on the eve of Sunday, 18 April 2021, just as the locals prepare to break their Ramadan fast for the day,” the Army said. According to the statement:

 

“The troops, having contained the initial wave of the attack, had to occupy their alternative headquarters at Gulumba Gana to enable the Air Component engage any gun trucks and other technicals in the vicinity of the attack to prevent fratricide.

 

“The troops launched a counter attack in the early hours of Monday, 19 April 2021 and successfully reoc  cupied their main headquarters in Dikwa.

 

“The retreating terrorists suffered heavy losses in both equipment and personnel, including some of their key leaders from the superior firepower of our troops both from the air and ground forces.

 

The troops are currently patrolling Dikwa town and environs to assess the level of damage inflicted on the terrorists.”

 

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops over their doggedness, even as he directed them to re-strategise in order to prevent further attacks in the area.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

