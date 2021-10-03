Troops repel attack on repentant families in Damboa

Troops of the Nigerian military have thwarted the mission of ISWAP terrorists to attack a camp of repentant Boko Haram members in Damboa Local Government, PRNigeria reports.

The troops repelled the insurgents who stormed the Borno town, in a convoy of gun trucks on Saturday.

This is coming a day after Boko Haram terrorists eliminated ISWAP fighters in the Gwoza axis. Credible sources confirmed to PRNigeria that fighters of the dreaded Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), on Saturday evening, invaded Damboa town.

Their plan, according to a seasoned intelligence source, is to launch an attack on the civilian camp of repentant Boko Haram members. He said: “The camp is where hundreds of repentant Boko Haram members have been staying since they renounced terrorism.”

He continued: “Though the terrorists were repelled, and their mission thwarted after a brutal gunfire, I cannot give the actual number of casualties they could have suffered.”

In a related development, PRNigeria gathered that a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram on Friday eliminated 24 ISWAP fighters, at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in the Gwoza axis.

