Troops repel B’Haram attack in Borno, kill 10 insurgents

No fewer than 10 suspected Boko Haram members were killed in an attempted attack on the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops also destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising 10 terrorists in the process.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the terrorists had come with their gun trucks and attempted to assess the main entrance of the town but were repelled by the troops.

The statement titled: ‘Boko Haram suffers humiliating defeat in Rann,’ read: “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.

“Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising 10 terrorists in the process.”

Like this: Like Loading...