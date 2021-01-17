News

Troops repel insurgents; kill scores destroy 7 gun trucks in Borno

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango of the Operation Lafiya Dole have killed many insurgents, destroyed 7 Gun trucks and their occupants when Boko Haram insurgents attack their location in Matte, the headquarters of Matte local government area of Borno.

 

The Army in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko said ” troops of Operation ‘TURA TAKAIBANGO” in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.”

 

The statement said “the gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to, and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded as indicated above.”

 

General Onyeuko said “the troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation.

 

Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

