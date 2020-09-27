News

Troops rescue 12 hostages from Boko Haram in Lake Chad

The Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) has rescued 12 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists’ enclave near Barkalam in Lake Chad.

 

The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed  this in a statement on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

 

Dole said the troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists and sustained heat against them along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin  with attendant successes.

 

He said that three canoes were capsized during the offensive operation, leading to the death and arrest of some terrorists, while others sustained various degree of injuries.

 

According to him, the 12 persons rescued comprise  of one male adult, three women and eight children.

 

“In line with its policy of safe transfer of surrendered insurgents and rescued hostages, the Headquarters, MNJTF used a helicopter to facilitate their movement from Baga Sola to N’Djamena, Chad,” he said.

