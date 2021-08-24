Metro & Crime

Troops rescue 15 kidnapped commuters in Kaduna

Kaduna Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 commuters abducted by bandits in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement yesterday.

 

Aruwan said the 15 persons were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while on transit, adding that search and rescue operations were being sustained by troops in the area. He said the incident was reported to the state government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

 

According to him, the troops responded to a distress call and mobil- ised swiftly to the location.

 

The statement reads: “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a LGA. “According to the report, the 15 persons had been kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit.

“The troops responded to a distress call and mobilised swiftly to the location. They repelled the bandits, enabling the rescue of the abducted persons.”

 

Aruwan listed those rescued as Maisaje Pam, Samuel Peter, Ziyau Abdul, Henry Dabo, Abduljabar Auwal, Muhammad Ali, Dama Dabo and Ramatu Aminu. Others, according to the statement, include, Muhammad Sani, Abdullahi Muhammad, Bashar Garba, Abubakar Musa Saad Yakubu, Maryam Ibrahim and Lami Bitrus.

