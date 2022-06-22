Troops rescue 2 Chibok girls 8 years after

Two of the remaining Chibok girls abducted over eight years ago, have returned home Hauwa Dauda and Mary Joseph were rescued by the military troops of Operation Hadin Kai after their escape from Boko Haram camp. Both ladies; now in their late 20s, now have sons. On April 14, 2014, over 200 schoolgirls were abducted when insurgents attacked the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno State.

The abduction of the girls in 2014 was followed by a global outcry that birthed the #BringBack- OurGirls movement. Hauwa, who hails from Mbalala in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State, was rescued alongside her one-year-old child at Ngazua village in Bama LGA of the state. It was learnt that Hauwa was forcefully married to one Munzur, six years ago. According to Hauwa, she escaped when the Nigerian Army raided a camp where she was kept with Munzur, who died during the military operation. For Mary Dauda, she was rescued by troops with her one-year-old son, Ayuba, in the general area of Gava in Gwoza LGA, Borno.

Mary, who is said to hail from Rumingo in Chibok LGA of Borno State, was about 19 years old at the time of her abduction. According to Mary, the father of her child was killed alongside about 40 others in May 2022, in an air strike by troops of operation Hadin Kai at Sabil Huda camp in Sambis orest. The two rescued victims were numbered 18 and 46 on the list of the abducted Chibok students published by the state government. The two rescued victims and their babies are currently at a military medical facility in Maiduguri.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...