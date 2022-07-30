News

Troops rescue 3 more Chibok girls in Borno

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued three additional Chibok School Girls in Gazewa and Bans areas of Borno State. Briefing journalists at the OPHK headquarters in Maiduguri on Friday,the theater Commander of Northeast Operation of Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa said that the school girls were rescued as a result of the offensive and hardship the insurgents were facing from their troops in the bushes. “We are making these successes because of intensified offensives by our troops on the hideouts and enclaves of the Islamic State for West African province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram.

“Few weeks ago, we rescued some Chibok girls and today, we are presenting another three Chibok girls. We assure you, we are going to rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other persons in the captivity of the insurgents including Leah Shaibu,” the theater commander said. General Musa further said “we called you here today to acquaint you with the recent successes we made in the theater, where we neutralized over 50 insurgents while over 120 surrendered as a result of the fire power of our troops.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Terrorism: FG considers ban on motorcycles, mining

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government is considering banning motorcycles and mining as part of moves to check the security challenges facing the country. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), told State House reporters after National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa that […]
News

Bello seeks FG’s support on Kogi Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has called for the Federal Government’s support in the establishment of an airport in his state. Bello told newsmen yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that he requested for the dredging of River Niger up to Lokoja, the state capital, in order to boost the economy […]
News

COVID-19: New Zealand locks down Auckland after new cases end 102-day run

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand has put its largest city back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102-day streak without a local infection. A three-day lockdown was swiftly imposed in Auckland after the cases were confirmed, reports the BBC. The four new cases are all members of a single family. None had travelled recently. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica