Troops rescue 3 more Chibok girls in Borno

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued three additional Chibok School Girls in Gazewa and Bans areas of Borno State. Briefing journalists at the OPHK headquarters in Maiduguri on Friday,the theater Commander of Northeast Operation of Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa said that the school girls were rescued as a result of the offensive and hardship the insurgents were facing from their troops in the bushes. “We are making these successes because of intensified offensives by our troops on the hideouts and enclaves of the Islamic State for West African province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram.

“Few weeks ago, we rescued some Chibok girls and today, we are presenting another three Chibok girls. We assure you, we are going to rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other persons in the captivity of the insurgents including Leah Shaibu,” the theater commander said. General Musa further said “we called you here today to acquaint you with the recent successes we made in the theater, where we neutralized over 50 insurgents while over 120 surrendered as a result of the fire power of our troops.”

