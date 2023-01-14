News

Troops rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa

Troops of 177 Guards Battalion, in conjunction with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, yesterday raided and neutralised two bandits in their enclaves in Idu, Chikara, along the boundaries of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Abaji FCT and Koton Karfe in Kogi. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, in a statement on Friday said the operations were conducted in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Nasarawa State.

Abakpa said the troops subdued the bandits with superior fire power and neutralised two of them while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. He added that the troops also rescued 30 civilians who had been held captive by the bandits. According to him, a member of the CJTF sustained a minor injury in the encounter and is currently receiving proper medical care at the hospital. “Troops also recovered one Rapid Propelled Grenade Tube from the criminals and several military uniforms.

 

