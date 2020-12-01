Troops rescue 39 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Troops deployed to tackle the bandits attacking residents and travellers across Kaduna State have rescued 39 people on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Kaduna-Zaria Road.

The encounter with the bandits occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning. However, some people sustained injuries. The Kaduna State government has confirmed the incident, saying it received the feedback from the military in different locations in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that the “military thwarted bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria roads on Sunday, 29th November and early hours of Monday, 30th November 2020”.

He said: “At Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi Local Government Area, troops of 4 Battalion Nigerian Army, overpowered the armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route.

“One of the bandits was neutralised while several escaped with bullet wounds.

Furthermore, the troops rescued 39 persons travelling to Onitsha from Sokoto from the armed bandits. “The troops are still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

“The troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same general area. On arriving the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised.

“On the Kaduna-Abuja Road, bandits advancing towards the Audu-Jungom axis in Chikun Local Government Area on Sunday 29th November 2020 were repelled by troops.

“The bandits were pursued to Ungwan Tuta, from where the troops lost contact with the bandits, they were denied freedom of action as they couldn’t carry out their nefarious act.

“In the early hours of Monday, 30th November 2020, troops successfully dislodged armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Road. However, a stray bullet fired by the criminals hit a driver and a passenger.”

Like this: Like Loading...