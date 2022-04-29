News Top Stories

Troops rescue 669 hostages in three weeks – DHQ

Posted on

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said a total of 669 kidnap victims were rescued by troops during aggressive operations conducted between April 7 and 28. New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in the wake of rising insecurity, directed Service and Security Chiefs to urgently arrest the drift, while reasserting total authority of the state across the country. Addressing defence correspondents at the biweekly operational briefing in Abuja, Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards isolating, arresting and bringing to deserved justice all enemies of state.

During the period under review also, the DMO disclosed that at least 1,158 terrorist elements, and their family members surrendered. He said: “A total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops within the period under review comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children. Also, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists.” According to him, troops across all the theatres of operation will not rest on their oars, until sanity was restored.

 

Our Reporters

