News

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Military has confirmed another Chibok girl, Ruth Bitrus, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity with her child, has been rescued.

Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai, Major General GC Musa, stated this in Maiduguri at the official handing over of medical equipment donated to 7 Division Hospital by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“You would recall some weeks ago, we rescued two Chibokgirls and their children. I would like to inform you that we have rescued another, the third one now in the course of our operations, the theatre commander said.

Major General Musa also disclosed that the Army would continue to rescue all the girls, including Leah Sharibu who is still in Boko Haram captivity.

“We will not rest until on our oars. We will ensure that Leah Shaibu and other Chibok girls are returned. We won’t rest until all of them are safely returned home,” Major General Musa said.

Some weeks ago, the troops had rescued Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, two of the Chibok girls.

They were said to have escaped from Boko Haram camp in Gazuwa camp, located about 9 kilometres to Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Banditry: Nasarawa monarch urges govt to adopt new strategies

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege  Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.   He made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of […]
News

YLF to FG: Respect constitution on VAT collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF) has thrown its weight behind the decision of Rivers and Lagos state governments to collect and manage the Value Added Tax (VAT).   Speaking through its coordinator, Mr. George Olufemi Ogunjimi, YLF cautioned the Federal Government against usurping the functions of states through the collection of VAT.   The group […]
News

Study links high fibre diets to less antibiotic resistance

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has found that healthy adults who eat a diverse diet with at least eight to 10 grammes of soluble fibre a day have fewer antibiotic- resistant microbes in their guts. The results of the study by Agricultural Research Service scientists and their colleagues, is published in ‘mBio’. Microbes that have resistance to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica