Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

The Military has confirmed another Chibok girl, Ruth Bitrus, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity with her child, has been rescued.

Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai, Major General GC Musa, stated this in Maiduguri at the official handing over of medical equipment donated to 7 Division Hospital by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“You would recall some weeks ago, we rescued two Chibokgirls and their children. I would like to inform you that we have rescued another, the third one now in the course of our operations, the theatre commander said.

Major General Musa also disclosed that the Army would continue to rescue all the girls, including Leah Sharibu who is still in Boko Haram captivity.

“We will not rest until on our oars. We will ensure that Leah Shaibu and other Chibok girls are returned. We won’t rest until all of them are safely returned home,” Major General Musa said.

Some weeks ago, the troops had rescued Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, two of the Chibok girls.

They were said to have escaped from Boko Haram camp in Gazuwa camp, located about 9 kilometres to Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

