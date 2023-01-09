Metro & Crime

Troops rescue Army Colonel kidnapped in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, conducting a search and rescue operation, have rescued Lt. Col NB Ahmed, the Commanding Officer 8 BOD under 8 division Nigerian Army who was abducted last Friday, 8 January 2023.
According to reports the senior officer was rescued on Saturday at the route between Yankara and Mai-Lafiya in Faskari LGA of Katsina State following the search and rescue operation.
Lt. Col Ahmed was on his way to assume Command of the BOD as Commander when he was attacked by bandits/terrorists along Kucheri road under Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.
The bandits said to be dressed in Camouflage uniform were said to have established a snap roadblock along the Tsafe – Kano road where they abducted the officer.
During the rescue operations, the officer was said to have sustained gunshot injuries on his leg as troops engaged the bandits in a gunfight.
The source added that the rescued Colonel has been evacuated to a military hospital in Kaduna where he has been confirmed to be stable.

 

 

 

