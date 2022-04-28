Troops rescued 669 hostages in three weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said that a total of 669 kidnap victims were rescued by troops during aggressive operations conducted between April 7 and 28.

New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in the wake of rising insecurity, directed service and security chiefs to urgently arrest the drift, while reasserting total authority of the state across the country.

Addressing defence correspondents at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja, Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, restated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards isolating, arresting and bringing to deserved justice all enemies of the state.

During the period under review also, the DMO disclosed that at least 1,158 terrorist elements and their family members had surrendered.

“A total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to our troops within the period under review comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children.

“Also, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists,” Onyeuko said.

According to him, troops across all the theatres of operation will not rest on their oars, until sanity was restored.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo, discovered and destroyed several illegal refinery sites, containing 145 ovens, 201 storage metal tanks, nine pumping machines, one Yamaha 40HP outboard engines, 55 dugout pits, 58 drums of AGO, 2 wooden boats, 100 polythene bags illegally refined AGO, one tanker loaded with illegal refined AGO,” he said.

