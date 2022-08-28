Sports

Troost-Ekong charges Super Eagles B to beat Ghana

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles deputy captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, has charged the Team B to defeat Ghana and qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship holding in Algeria. The Watford of England defender called the team’s camp in Ghana, declaring his total support for the team.

The high-profile game against the Galaxies will kick off at 4pm Ghana time (5pm in Nigeria) in Cape Coast on Sunday. Ekong reached out to the players through team captain Tope Olusesi while they were on the flight to Ghana on Friday.

“Hello captain, this is Ekong and I just want to wish you and the guys and the staff all the best in the game against Ghana. I know it won’t be easy but I believe in you guys. “Continue to make us proud.

Every time you put on the green and white jerseys, it’s something very special and as players, we can’t be there to support you guys now but we will be watching the match and I am praying for victory for you guys.” The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

 

