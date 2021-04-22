Sports

Troost-Ekong closes in on EPL dream

Super Eagles assistant captain and Watford strongman, William Troost-Ekong, is on the verge of realising his long term ambition of playing in the English Premier League. Troost-Ekong helped Watford move to within a win of securing Premier League promotion as the Hornets sealed an excellent 1-0 victory away to Championship leaders Norwich on Tuesday evening. It would be the fulfillment of an age-old dream for Troost-Ekong, who was once on the books of Tottenham Hotspur but never featured for the club in the Premier League before returning to the Netherlands. But after proving his mettle in the Eredivisie, the Belgian Pro League, the Norwegian top-flight, the Turkish Super League, and the Serie A, the 27-year-old centre-back is closing on a date with Europe’s most glamorous league.

