Troost-Ekong closes in on EPL dream

Super Eagles assistant captain and Watford strongman, William Troost-Ekong, is on the verge of realising his long term ambition of playing in the English Premier League. Troost-Ekong helped Watford move to within a win of securing Premier League promotion as the Hornets sealed an excellent 1-0 victory away to Championship leaders Norwich on Tuesday evening. It would be the fulfillment of an age-old dream for Troost-Ekong, who was once on the books of Tottenham Hotspur but never featured for the club in the Premier League before returning to the Netherlands. But after proving his mettle in the Eredivisie, the Belgian Pro League, the Norwegian top-flight, the Turkish Super League, and the Serie A, the 27-year-old centre-back is closing on a date with Europe’s most glamorous league.
Related Articles
Sodje hails NFF’s success with Nigeria’s pursuit of Akpoguma
Former Nigeria international and member of the newly inaugurated Delta State Football Association Sam Sodje has hailed the success of the Nigeria Football Federation on securing the international future of Hoffenheim and former Germany U-20 national team captain Kelvin Akpoguma. Sodje speaking in a chat with brila.net described the latest acquisition as good news […]
FirstBank maintains tradition as 59th Lagos Open holes
The annual Lagos Amateur Open championship which teed off at the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday will hole out later today. The three-day competition is an annual event sponsored by Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited. This year’s edition is the 59th in the series. […]
Wike Pre-Season tourney: MFM, Abia Warriors in crunch game
…as Sirawoo applauds c’ships It is going to be a winner-takes-all game in the match between MFM of Lagos and Abia Warriors at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. MFM currently top the group with seven points from three games, samHowever, Abia Warriors will need to get the total three points to […]
