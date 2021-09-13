Sports

Troost-Ekong: Eagles can win AFCON to reach Golden Generation status

Super Eagles vice-captain William Ekong believes the team will gain the famous Golden Generation status if they win next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

He said expectations are on them to match the exploits of 1994 AFCON and Olympic Games gold medalwinning teams and the Watford defender believes the Eagles can get to that level next year.

 

“We had that golden generation of the Olympics (Atlanta 96 with Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha and Oliseh) that’s unmatched,” he told

 

The Times of London. “That’s the standard which everyone believes we should be able to hit. “If we win the next AFCON, we could be the new ‘generation’. “It won’t be easy.”

 

He also admitted there is a lot of pressure that goes with playing for the Super Eagles. Ekong has often stood in for captain Ahmed Musa on international duty and he has now opened up that there is often a lot riding on every game involving the Nigeria national team.

 

“There’s a pressure playing for Nigeria,” Ekong said. “There is always expectation through passion.

 

“There’s so much going on in the country, and so many moments of turmoil that whenever we play well as a team that really unites the country.” The Watford defender said he would play in a red-list country if Nigeria’s World Cup hopes were riding on such a game.

