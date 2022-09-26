Sports

Troost-Ekong out of Eagles’ friendly with Desert Foxes

Super Eagles assistant captain, William Troost-Ekong, has been ruled out of the Nigeria’s friendly game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

The centre back copped an injury during the national team’s test game against the B team of Algeria at the weekend and has since returned to his club, Watford.

 

“William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game. He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong,” reads a tweet on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

The player himself has expressed his disappointment with the development as he wished the team luck ahead of the game. He said: “Unfortunately I picked up something in our game. Back home now to sort it out. All the best to the boys on Tuesday.”

 

