Troost-Ekong shines in Watford draw against Bournemouth

Super Eagles assistant captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, continues to put in the hard work for Watford as the championship side secured a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in a game played on Saturday.

 

After making his debut in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, the former Udinese defender was impressive in the heart of the defence of the Vicarage Road outfit.

 

The Nigeria international was afforded his second appearance for the Hornets against Jason Tindall’s men and delivered a solid defensive showing.

 

Both sides wasted a number of scoring chances and with the game looking to end in the way of Vladimir Ivic’s men, Chris Mepham scored a late equalizer to ensure the match ended all square.

 

Troost-Ekong made one crucial block, won one aerial contest and made four clearances in his effort to help his side keep a clean sheet.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who played for the entirety of the game, also had 28 touches on the ball and had a 75% successful pass rate in the encounter.

 

The draw ensured Watford are third on the Championship table after gathering 14 points from seven games.

