Sports

Troost-Ekong’s Club Delay Osimhen’s Serie A Title Celebrat

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has his Serie A title celebration delayed after Salernitana secured a shocking 1-1 draw with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The Naples-based club had been offered an opportunity to seal their fate after Inter Milan defeated secondplaced Lazio just a few hours before the faceoff with Salernitana but the match didn’t go according to the script.

Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammate William Troost-Ekong plays for Salernitana but the defender watched proceeding from the bench. Luciano Spalletti’s side were on course for the victory they needed when Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner.

