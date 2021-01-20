News

Trouble as IEA slashes 2021 oil demand outlook for Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

More economic hardship appear on the way for Nigeria and other oil producers as the International Energy Agency IEA yesterday slashed its 2021 global oil demand forecast, citing soaring Covid- 19 cases and renewed lockdown measures that would further limit mobility. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, depends majorly on proceeds from the commodity to service over 85 per cent of its budget. It set $40 per barrel as benchmark for oil in its 2021 appropriation.

The IEA however predicted a slow recovery for oil, maintaining that it now expected world oil demand to recover by 5.5 million barrels per day to 96.6 million this year. That reflects a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels from last month’s assessment and follows an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 million barrels per day last year as the coronavirus pandemic battered global oil markets.

The IEA’s latest oil market report comes as countries continue to implement strict public health measures in an attempt to curb virus spread, with lockdowns imposed in Europe and parts of China.

The Paris-based energy agency said oil demand growth was projected to fall slightly during the first three months of the year in the wake of tougher government plans that call for additional travel restrictions.

This is expected toMore economic hardship appear on the way for Nigeria and other oil producers as the International Energy Agency IEA yesterday slashed its 2021 global oil demand forecast, citing soaring Covid- 19 cases and renewed lockdown measures that would further limit mobility. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, depends majorly on proceeds from the commodity to service over 85 per cent of its budget.

It set $40 per barrel as benchmark for oil in its 2021 appropriation. The IEA however predicted a slow recovery for oil, maintaining that it now expected world oil demand to recover by 5.5 million barrels per day to 96.6 million this year.

That reflects a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels from last month’s assessment and follows an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 million barrels per day last year as the coronavirus pandemic battered global oil markets.

The IEA’s latest oil market report comes as countries continue to implement strict public health measures in an attempt to curb virus spread, with lockdowns imposed in Europe and parts of China. The Paris-based energy agency said oil demand growth was projected to fall slightly during the first three months of the year in the wake of tougher government plans that call for additional travel restrictions. This is expected to curb worldwide mobility once again, prompting the IEA to trim its firstquarter forecast for oil demand growth to 94.1 million barrels per day. That would see oil demand return to near year-ago levels and reflects a downward revision of 0.6 million barrels from December’s oil market report.

“The global vaccine roll-out is putting fundamentals on a stronger trajectory for the year, with both supply and demand shifting back into growth mode following 2020′s unprecedented collapse,” the IEA said in its closelywatched report.

“But it will take more time for oil demand to recover fully as renewed lockdowns in a number of countries weigh on fuel sales,” it added. Oil prices have rallied in recent weeks, supported by optimism over COVID- 19 vaccine rollouts and a surprise oil production cut from OPEC kingpin, Saudi Arabia. However, the relatively slow pace of inoculations has raised doubts over how soon economies can recover.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $55.26 a barrel yesterday morning, up more than 0.9 per cent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $52.51, around 0.3 per cent higher. Both benchmarks fell more than 2.2 per cent in the previous session, notching their worst daily performance since December 21.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNICEF: 3.1m Nigerian children need $55m for education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has said the sum of $55million was needed to provide emergency education to about 3.1 million children who have been affected by conflicts in North East Nigeria. The UN Agency has also called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to safeguarding the lives of children and their […]
News

Amnesty International fell for social media exaggeration, fake news in writing Lekki shootings’ report – CISS investigation reveals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A special report has revealed that Amnesty International succumbed to social media exaggeration and fake news in its report on the Lekki toll gate shootings in Lagos State.  The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) said it arrived at this conclusion after a systematic analysis of the events that led to the escalation of violence […]
News

Edo election: INEC presents voter’s register to political parties

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented soft copies of the voters’ register to the 14 political parties participating in the election.   The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the register to the political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica