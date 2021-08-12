‘Troubled’ Nigeria and its caretakers (2)

Last week, we analysed the raison d’être of human existence and what force drives its continuance and progress. We identified this force as freedom. Freedom presupposes power to think, act and make choices of competing ideas and options. And the germ of this freedom is change. Science and arts have discovered this eternal truth as the only thing that is permanent and constant to humanity and its civilization and indeed to nature.

Then, if this eternal truth is accepted as given and unalterable, it beats imagination that the caretakers of Nigeria would cling on false premises to deny Nigeria the benefit of this unalterable truth which is freedom with its living force which is change.

Let’s put a caveat to this postulation and it is to warn that change can be good or bad but then freedom which is the conveyor-vehicle ensures that a bad change can be reversed, that is by a further change. History, be it social, scientific or artistic has shown that change is inevitable in human life be it for the individual, group, society or the world.

Every moment, change is an imperceptible current that runs on its channel, and runs seamlessly and ceaselessly. It may be impeded, but can never be stopped, for it is eternal truth that may be buried for as long as it takes the force(s) against it but in the long run it bursts out in its majestic triumphalism to announce its unalterable and indestructible nature, usually at a great cost. Being that this Truth is divine, belonging as it were, to the domain or province of the Divine, it is usually hidden from the purview of most men and only the very elect, the very perceptible and diligent recognize the force of change when it appears. Impediment to change is essentially ignorance.

Ignorance begets fear and fear fears consequences of change and it is due to this fear that he or those that has power to impede change curtail freedom or even deny the freedom to change. In any human community, be it scientific, artistic or social (political) there are three drivers responsible for human progress and these groups have been recognized by some writers on human progress which comes through transformation (innovation) or revolution such as Thomas S. Kuhn in his book.

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions and Gene N. Landrum in his book, Profiles of Genius, and these groups are the Risk-takers, Caretakers and the Undertakers. Even though Gene Landrum applied this scheme in business management we shall adopt it in treating the political problem of Nigeria, being as it were fundamental problem confronting Nigerians and the world.

In applying these management types to Nigeria’s leadership question, a brief description of them by Gene Landrum in his book is necessary to support our view. Risk-takers are dedicated creators and innovators and entrepreneurs with great intuition, long-term, qualitative perception to their plans and projects. Yes, their dreams are driven primarily by their great appetite or even greed for profits but the object is for public good. The Risk-takers create new things and add immense value to the value chain of world civilization and at the end the entire world benefits and enjoys their labour.

The Caretakers are sensitive to, and invariably averse to change and being afraid of failure, are comfortable and contented with static and stable condition of their organisation and the short-term, quantitative value that secures stability. This state of affair secures their selfish interests and assures them of their personal comfort while civilization remains stagnant. Care-takers are personified by bureaucrats, experts and conservative politicians.

The third type managers are described as parasites that function best in declining or chaotic organisations with “brain-dead operating style” and their anchor-point is a negative and past-oriented perception of issues. Motivated by fear of failure or being discovered and this group is made up of criminals, clerks, social socio-economic parasites.

The portraiture of the three groups shows that Risktakers may be found anywhere but they mostly luxuriate in small, simple, dynamic and less complex environments with decision making less cumbersome. The Care-takers and the Under-takers are mostly confined to static, declining and chaotic organisations where they are programmed to protect their interests of maintaining the status-quo based on the quantitative value achieved at all costs.

While the Risk-takers are forward-looking and hopeful of the future, the Care-takers and the Under-takers are backward-looking, with short-term, quantitative, negative and past-oriented perspectives to life that hobble any aspirations for anything great or remarkable. It is not difficult to relate the foregoing analysis to Nigerian situation.

Nigeria at inception was a great innovativevisionary creation by Britain and its colonial officials. Of particular mention was Sir George Taubman Goldie whose Royal Niger Company secured the imperial charter to organise and administer the various areas which it had in course of its imperial adventures conquered and taken control, covering present South-South, South-East, North-East and North-West by deploying trade and military pacification and coupled this measures with administrative structure of which Indirect Rule Policy was the offspring.

Taking over this colonial entity in 1900 due to the diplomatic dictates of 1885 Berlin Conference Treaty, Britain hired Captain Fredrick Lugard, the erstwhile Chief Security Guard of Sir Goldie to become governor of this behemoth while Sir Macgregor remained in Lagos Colony and Protectorate overseeing Lagos and Yoruba Land.

The misfortune Nigeria suffered was being saddled with a soldier of fortune in the person of Sir Lugard as governor for he knew nothing other than military conquests and his idea of political organisation was in command-control-and-obey tradition Becom-ing Governor in 1912, he was charged with implementing the Indirect-Rule policy which he understood only in terms of the autocratic structure and norms of the Fulani Sokoto Caliphate similar to the India’s Rajah where he grew up and his British 14th Century Monarch.

It is safe to hold that Lord Lugard and the British Imperial impresarios of that period (1849 – 1914) particularly Lord Lewis Harcourt sealed the conception of Nigeria as a country. That British act was visionary and innovative. However, the nurture and maturation became problematic when Britain and its officials succumbed to their greed for profit which was the conceptual motivation in creating Nigeria thereby deploying short term quantitative perspective hoisted on negative and past-oriented perspective that engender stability for cheap administration and exploitation.

Even when Sir Hugh Clifford succeeded Lugard and detected this anomaly and wanted to change it for the good of Nigeria and Britain, British Imperial Office refused and at the end Britain structured, managed and bequeathed to the world a static, complex and chaotic neo-colonial country bedevilled with multifarious problems and has been in turmoil since 1914 to date.

Some perspective Nigerians saw through Britain’s neo-colonial agenda of building Nigeria on short-term, quantitative, negative and past-oriented perspectives and opposed the scheme by forming the Zikist Movement to help Nnamdi Azikiwe and his party, the National Council of Nigeria Citizen (NCNC) to seize the moment by dictating the constitutional and political processes but Nnamdi Azikiwe aborted that dream.

The result was that Nigeria was founded, structured and constitutionally framed as a static, declining and chaotic organisation which can only be run by Caretakers and Under-takers. From 1960 to date Nigeria has remained a turbulent state where only Care-takers personified by bureaucrats, experts, politicians and Undertaker personified by parasites and criminals luxuriate.

No creative or innovative minded actor has a place in this polity. Genuine entrepreneurs outside state-created cronyism-capitalists cannot survive. No dreamer or visionary has a place here. No idea outside the humdrum of party-politics, the rogue-economy and educational system that have been so corrupted that nothing good gestates and flowers.

In the light of foregoing, we would point to the danger of stifling freedom and impeding change. Freedom is divine gift of nature and belongs to God, and being divine, God propels it to seek change to transform the world. Though imperceptible but ineluctable, change is one of the eternal Truths and those that stand in its way have always lived to regret their actions.

The Independence leaders of Nigeria (1960 – 1983) are certainly Care-takers and Under-takers, so also the caste of military and civilian rulers from 1966 to date and as we analysed above, they are motivated by their sense of security and fear to oppose change to protect their interests which are diametrically opposed to that of Nigerians who, given their freedom will choose the Risk-takers to recreate, renovate and make Nigeria a nation of human beings and not this animalistic and bestial existence it has been turned into.

