Troubled Solskjaer looks to avoid derby doom

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s time at Old Trafford came under scrutiny again after his side exited the UEFA Champions League following a 3-2 loss at Leipzig on Tuesday but the Norwegian can hold onto his job if he magaes to help the Red Devils to victory over their rival Manchester City in their EPL clash today (Saturday).

Four successive league wins have pushed United from the lower depths of the table to sixth place, one spot above Pep Guardiola’s City, who are slowly beginning to tick. Yet Tuesday’s 3-2 capitulation in Leipzig, when a draw would have sent them into the Champions League last 16, has tarnished United’s impressive turnaround and the rumour mill about who is being lined up to replace Solskjaer has been agog. United are looking to win three successive Premier League games against their neighbours for the first time since 2010 and three points would put them in the top four ahead of Sunday’s games, smoothing the waters somewhat for Solskjaer. The problem is their home form is lamentable this season. They have collected four points from five league games at Old Trafford and City are capable of inflicting more pain.

Based on his time at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has presented himself as a somewhat reactive manager who is capable when required to formulate an isolated game plan for a specific opponent. United have beaten top sides such as PSG, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leipzig and City under Solskjaer largely because of his willingness to make tactical adjustments to win specific games. It remained to be seen how he prepares for this contest that could make or break his United career. Meanwhile, Guardiola will bank on his returning striker Sergio Aguero to inflict pains on his rival.

Aguero returned from another injury layoff to score in City’s victory over Marseille in the Champions League midweek and he’s expected to play a part in the tie against United despite the coach saying he would not start. It would be a welcome sight for Manchester City fans to see Aguero back in action for the final quarter of this win.

It’s been a horrible stop-start campaign for the club’s record goal scorer, but Aguero will hope this is the day his season truly begins. After recovering from a knee injury to return for three games in October, Aguero then missed another month with a hamstring problem and suffered a setback when playing 12 minutes against Olympiacos two weeks ago. But he looked sharper against Marseille and while a start at Old Trafford is unlikely, a place in the squad seems secure.

Aguero’s return will be particularly pleasing for Guardiola, given Gabriel Jesus has lost his own goalscoring touch recently. The Brazilian had been on an impressive run at the start of the season but has now gone five games without a goal. He will soon feel pressure from Aguero for his place. The 257th goal of Aguero’s City career won’t go down as one of his best, but it was a true poacher’s effort, the kind of goal that makes you wonder whether City might have bagged a few more goals this season with the Argentine in their ranks.

