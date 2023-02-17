Truce between G5, Atiku no longer possible, says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the chances of him and his other colleagues in the G-5 and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having a deal before the coming general elections is no longer possible. The governor, who spoke yesterday at a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, said that he now feels there is the need to sit down and negotiate with anybody.

He spoke less than 24 hours after Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him a visit at his private residence in Port Harcourt after Tinubu had held a campaign rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Wednesday. Five governors in the PDP have called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, following the emergence of Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate. Wike and Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) promised to name their preferred candidate for the presidential election instead of backing Atiku.

Wike said the time for solution to the issues raised by the G5 is “over” noting that he is “not ready to sit down with anybody again.” He said: “No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now…They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.” During the media chat, Wike said he has already informed the residents of Rivers the candidate he would support in the presidential election.

