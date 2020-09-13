News

Truck crushes 1 to death, injures 3 others in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

One person was confirmed dead, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries yesterday when a truck rammed into some pedestrians at the ever busy Atan Market in Ogun State.

 

The Public Relations Officer of State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Akinbiyi disclosed that the accident involved four male passersby.

 

According to him, the accident happened at about 11.50a.m at Atan Market junction, along Idiroko road. Akinbiyi explained that the truck marked, AKM 560 ZT and loaded with mud, lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into four pedestrians by the road side. The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries. “The corpse of the victim had been deposited at an undisclosed hospital, where the survivors are also receiving treatment,” he said.

Akinbiyi advised truck drivers and owners to ensure that their vehicles are always in good conditions to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property. He also urged motorists to exercise patient and refrain from speeding to prevent road crashes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group raises the alarm over plot to scuttle Kaduna PDP congresses

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has raised the alarm over moves by some party members to scuttle the party’s coming congress. The forum also accused a group it called the “caucus group” of a plot to deny Zone 3 (southern Kaduna) of the state’s chairmanship […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks enough manpower to fix testing machines –Source

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With the expansion of testing sites in the country aimed at increasing testing capacity across all states, the importance of increasing the number and skill of in-country personnel that can urgently repair faulty equipment has been highlighted. A top COVID-19 response team in one of the testing centres in the country – a scientist- made […]
News

Fidelity Bank appoints Chike-Obi Chairman, Ebi retires

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has appointed Mr. Mustafa Chike- Obi as Chairman to succeed Mr. Ernest Ebi, who has been serving as Chairman, Board of Directors, and having completed his tenure. Ebi will be stepping down from the Board.   In a statement, the lender also announced that Mr. Seni Adetu, who has been serving as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: