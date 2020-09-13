Truck crushes 1 to death, injures 3 others in Ogun

One person was confirmed dead, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries yesterday when a truck rammed into some pedestrians at the ever busy Atan Market in Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Akinbiyi disclosed that the accident involved four male passersby.

According to him, the accident happened at about 11.50a.m at Atan Market junction, along Idiroko road. Akinbiyi explained that the truck marked, AKM 560 ZT and loaded with mud, lost control due to a brake failure and rammed into four pedestrians by the road side. The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, one person died on the spot, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries. “The corpse of the victim had been deposited at an undisclosed hospital, where the survivors are also receiving treatment,” he said.

Akinbiyi advised truck drivers and owners to ensure that their vehicles are always in good conditions to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property. He also urged motorists to exercise patient and refrain from speeding to prevent road crashes.

