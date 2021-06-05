Metro & Crime

Truck crushes 2 hawkers to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two female hawkers were on Friday crushed to death by a truck around Lotto, inbound Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.
Akinbiyi explained that the incident occurred around 3:30pm, saying that the driver of the truck, marked SMK 82 XY, lost control, skidded off the road and rammed into two female road-side hawkers, killing them on the spot.
The TRACE spokesman stated that three other people were injured in the accident.
Akinbiyi said: “The truck has been taken to Mowe Divisional Police Station, with the driver in their custody.”
He said that the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue in Sagamu while the injured were taken to Famobis hospital, Mowe.
He commiserated with the family of the deceased, while urging motorists to avoid excessive speeding and reckless driving on the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos community begs Sanwo-Olu over insecurity, deplorable roads, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Residents of Gloryland Estate in Isheri-Olofin axis of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  to save the community from neglect. They lamented that they are confronted with challenges of insecurity, epileptic power supply and deplorable roads, calling on the government to urgently intervened inorder to end […]
Metro & Crime

Bilabiri communities seek JTF intervention to flush out criminals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bilabiri  1 and 2 communities  in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Sunday appealed to the Joint Military Force deployed to protect oil facilities in the Niger Delta region to deploy their surveillance boats  to the community in order fish out miscreants. According to a letter to the Commander of the JTF […]
Metro & Crime

12 burnt in Bayelsa auto crash

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Twelve people were on Wednesday night burnt to death following a motor accident on the Tombia-Ammassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Nine people lost their lives on the spot when one of the vehicles involved in the accident exploded while four others later died on arrival at the Niger Delta Teaching […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica