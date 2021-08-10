Truck crushes 2 policemen, driver in Benin 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

An articulated vehicle conveying petroleum products Monday crushed two police officers and a civilian driver close to Ogbemudia farms Benin-Auchi road, Edo State.

The names of the deceased officers were given as Sgt Uyi Ogbebor, Sgt Ikumesi Taiye and the civilian driver was simply identified as Azubuike

A source said, they were among 10 other police personnel travelling to Afuze in the Owan East Local Government Area of the state for an official assignment.The two officers served with the Crack Squad and the Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Unit of the Edo State Police Command

It was learnt that the truck suffered a brake failure and rammed into the bus, killing three on the spot while seven others were severely wounded.

It was also revealed that the quick intervention of the fire service and other response teams prevented the contents of the tanker from exploding.

The bodies of the deceased persons were deposited in the mortuary, while the seven survivors are currently in the hospital.

