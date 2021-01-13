Metro & Crime

Truck crushes couple in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A truck yesterday crushed a man and his wife to death in an accident on Sagamu- Ogijo Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. One other person was injured in the accident which involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, told journalists in Abeokuta that the couple were travelling on a motorcycle when the accident occurred at 7.40am on Tuesday.

 

He said the motorcyclist rammed into a Toyota Camry marked EKY 733 GF while attempting to overtake the car.

 

According to him, the motorcycle fell while an oncoming truck with registration  number AGL 505 WX, ran over the couple and crushed them to death on the spot. Akinbiyi disclosed that only the motorcyclist was lucky as he sustained injuries.

The TRACE PRO blamed  the accident on “speeding and reckless riding on the part of the motorcyclist which led to a brake failure”.

 

He said: “The motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from the Ogijo axis, when in an attempt to overtake a Camry car, after having overtaken three trailers, hit the Camry car from the rear.

 

“The motorcycle fell on its side, the two pillion passengers it was carrying, fell on the road and the trailer coming behind ran over them. They died on the spot, while the motorcyclist was injured.

 

“Unfortunately, they were both husband and wife.” Akinbiyi said the victims’ bodies had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the injured motor list was taken to Idera Hospital, Likosi.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

