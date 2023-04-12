Truck Crushes Five To Death In Ogun

A speeding truck on Wednesday crushed five persons to death along Epe/Ijebu-Ode expressway in Ogun State.

The accident involved an unmarked truck, an empty low-bed Benz of a construction company with registration number BWR 281XC and a commercial motorcycle.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Akinbiyi blamed the accident on “excessive speeding” on the part of the truck driver.

Quoting eyewitness account, Akinbiyi said, “The multiple accidents which involved an empty Mack truck with no registration number, an empty Benz low bed of a construction company with registration number BWR 281XC and a commercial motorcycle was caused by excessive speed on the part of the Truck.

“The road traffic accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the empty Mack truck coming from Epe which crossed the median to hit the truck moving inbound Epe, while at the same time, crushed a commercial motorcycle moving inbound Epe, too.”

He said a joint rescue team of TRACE, the Federal Roads Safety Corps, and the police have evacuated the remains of the victims and deposited them at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.