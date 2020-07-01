Truck crushes four to death in Ibadan

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday morning as four persons lost their lives after an articulated lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles along with their passengers.

The incident, which happened at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road, occurred when the articulated vehicle owned by a popular dairy company, reportedly suffered brake failure making the driver lose control. The lorry consequently hit the Micra and the motorcycles heading towards Dugbe area of the metropolis.

While sympathisers were lamenting the ugly incident, an eye witness told New Telegraph that three people died in the Micra vehicle, while one of the Okada riders also died on the spot. Some were injured and taken away for treatment.

As of the time of this report, the trailer, carcass of the crushed Micra vehicle and the motorcycles were still on the road while the remains of the dead were being moved to the morgue.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, told New Telegraph that “four persons died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The four that died were all women. Their bodies had been moved to the morgue while the injured were conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

