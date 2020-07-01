Metro & Crime

Truck crushes four to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday morning as four persons lost their lives after an articulated lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles along with their passengers.

The incident, which happened at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road, occurred when the articulated vehicle owned by a popular dairy company, reportedly suffered brake failure making the driver lose control. The lorry consequently hit the Micra and the motorcycles heading towards Dugbe area of the metropolis.
While sympathisers were lamenting the ugly incident, an eye witness told New Telegraph that three people died in the Micra vehicle, while one of the Okada riders also died on the spot. Some were injured and taken away for treatment.

As of the time of this report, the trailer, carcass of the crushed Micra vehicle and the motorcycles were still on the road while the remains of the dead were being moved to the morgue.
Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, told New Telegraph that “four persons died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The four that died were all women. Their bodies had been moved to the morgue while the injured were conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Oyo churches comply with Makinde’s directives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Many churches in Oyo state went agog Sunday after about three months of shut- down as they held their services with many of them complying with the 25 capacity attendance directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as, observing hygiene protocols to curtail the community transmission of coronavirus.   Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed […]
Metro & Crime

Two men bag 21 years for robbery

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere yesterday sentenced two men to 21 years imprisonment for robbery. The convicts, Kingsley Baba and Bashiru Musa, were found guilty by the judge of robbing their boss, Mrs. Olutosin Abiola Oshinowo, at her residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on December 8, 2015. The duo were […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Delta SSG, Information Commissioner test positive

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Delta State Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for information, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Mr Charles Aniagwu have tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made the disclosure on Sunday in a statement in Asaba. The state, as of Saturday night, recorded 83 fresh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: