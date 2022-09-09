Truck crushes pregnant woman, minor to death in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A pregnant woman and a minor were on Friday crushed to death by a truck at Adewusi village along the Abeokuta – Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that the truck, laden with cement, lost control and rammed into a building killing two and injuring four other occupants of the building.

The accident involved a DAF Truck with registration number, BDJ 112 XF.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the truck was traveling to Ibadan from Ewekoro when the driver lost control and rammed into the building.

He said a team of police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident to prevent youths who were angered by the accident from causing chaos.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Odeda General Hospital.

