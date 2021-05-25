Truck crushes rider, two others to death in Ogun

A truck on Sunday night crushed three people travelling on a motorcycle to death at Ago-Oko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred when the rider of the motorcycle was trying to overtake the truck from the right side.

The PRO added that in the process of overtaking the truck, the motorcycle collided with another speeding motorcycle which threw them under the truck.

He said: “We gathered from eyewitness that the motorcycle was trying to overtake a truck from the right, unfortunately another speeding bike collided with the victims’ bike from the rear, throwing them underneath the moving truck on the fast lane. “The three of them on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the process.

“A phone retrieved at scene was used to connect the relations of the deceased and the corpses were taken away by their family.” Akinbiyi, however, said that the truck was still at the accident scene.

