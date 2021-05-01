Metro & Crime

Truck crushes seven youths to death in Lagos 

Seven youngsters Saturday lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a truck along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.
The incident occured at around 1pm at Sapati (Fragend), as a result of over speeding.
The Federal Road Safety Corps,  Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonubi in a statement Saturday, said (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command has advised motorists to drive safe, and avoid drunk driving following the crash that occured in the early hours of Saturday along that claimed  seven lives.
According to the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide: “The crash involved “A Lexus Suv with registration number  AGL953GQ which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025 killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV.”
He said: ” A total number of seven adults comprising two male, five females lost their lives in the crash,. All the corpes were deposited at the morgue,” Ogungbemide said.
The FRSC boss condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
He further appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and should always advise them to avoid reckless driving, over speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

