Truck crushes three to death in Ibadan

A truck yesterday killed three people on two motorcycles at the Total Garden Roundabout, Ibadan, Oyo State. Two others were equally injured in the accident. The truck, conveying Coca-Cola products, was coming from NTA/ Gate area to UCH/Mokola axis about 8am, just as the commercial motorcycle (okada) riders were going the same direction. The first okada rider was conveying a female passenger while the second was alone on his motorcycle when they were crushed. Smashed brains of the victims splattered on the road as the second motorcycle which was hit and dragged along, got hooked under the truck as at the time the driver pulled up in front of Bovas Petrol Station.

A witness, Jimoh Ibrahim, said the driver jumped down from the truck and vanished before he could be apprehended. He said: “I was driving across here when the accident occurred and I had to quickly park. The truck driver was coming from the Gate area. The traffic officials who always stand at the roundabout here stopped the truck driver but he tried to outsmart them by running into the traffic.

He then crushed the two Okada riders. The first Okada rider was carrying a female passenger while the other was riding alone. You can see that the truck dragged the other Okada right from the roundabout to where it eventually stopped.

“The security personnel had to fire tear gas and gunshots into the air to scare away the gathering youths who were angling to loot the soft drinks and probably set the truck ablaze. But for the large number of security personnel, the truck could have been set ablaze right in front of the petrol station. That is all I know about the accident.” The mangled bodies of the victims were conveyed to the University College Hospital (UCH). The accident caused gridlock in the area for about three hours until the truck was towed away The state Sector Command-er, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Uche Winifred Chukwurah, said five people were involved in the accident. She said: “The fault was brake failure, according to the report. The number of persons involved was five – three male adults and two female adults. Two people were injured. Three persons were killed – two males and one female.”

