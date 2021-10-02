Truck crushes three youths to death on Ebonyi highway

A truck, on Saturday crushed three youths to death on the Afikpo-Abakaliki Expressway, at Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area, of Ebonyi State.

The incident caused tension in the area with youths preparing for a showdown action.

The articulated vehicle had veered off the road and killed three – believed to be a motorcyclist and his two passengers.

A community source, who did not want his name in print, expressed sadness over the development and advised commuters to turn back to avoid escalation of the already tensed scene.

