Truck crushes three youths to death on Ebonyi highway

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A truck, on Saturday crushed three youths to death on the Afikpo-Abakaliki Expressway, at Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area, of Ebonyi State.
The incident caused tension in the area with youths preparing for a showdown action.
The articulated vehicle had veered off the road and killed three – believed to be a motorcyclist and his two passengers.
A community source, who did not want his name in print, expressed sadness over the development and advised commuters to turn back to avoid escalation of the already tensed scene.

