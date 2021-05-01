Truck crushes two motorcycle riders to death in Ogun

Two motorcyclists were on Friday night crushed to death in an accident involving two motorcycles and a Leyland truck opposite Forte Oil filling station around Kotopo on the Abeokuta-lbadan road.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 8.25 pm Friday, alleging that it was caused by reckless driving and impatience on the part of the motorcycle riders.

He said that the motorcyclists rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the accident involved two Bajaj motorcycles, one with the registration number SGM 006 VG, and the other with no registration number. and a Leyland truck, marked AAB 969 XV.

“The two motorcycles and the truck have been taken to Aregbe police station in Abeokuta,” he said.

He added that one of the deceased was taken away by his relatives while the body of the second person was deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, in Abeokuta after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the hospital.

