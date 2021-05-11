Metro & Crime

Truck crushes two sisters, cyclist to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

A Mack truck, with registration number EKY 852XS, Tuesday ran over two sisters and the motorcyclist conveying them home from the market in Abak in Akwa Ibom State.
An eye witness told New Telegraph that one of the victims, Catherine Abang, a student of Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly) in Mbarakom, Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom was accompained by her sister who attended her matriculation over the weekend to the market when the sad incident occurred.
The ghastly accident, which took place along Ikot Abasi Two-lane highway by Government Technical College in Abak, had thrown the new polytechnic community in mourning.
According to the eye witness, Mr mfoniso Okon: “Catherine Abang, an indigene of Ogoja, Cross River State who matriculated on Saturday May 8, 2021 with her biological sister, who came in from Cross River State to witness her matriculation ceremony at Peace Polytechnic, Abak, while returning to school from the market on a motorcycle after shopping for food items, were all run over by a Mack tanker truck and they all died at the spot.”
Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Dean of Students Affairs, Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly), Comrade Samuel Essien said, the Institution was overwhelmingly sad and heartbroken to hear that Catherine Abang and her sister were involved in such a tragedy barely 48 hours after she pledged to make Peace Polytechnic proud.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

17 teenage hoodlums arrested in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives have arrested 17 suspected teenage hoodlums terrorising residents of Lagos State. The arrest was part of efforts of the police to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents of the state. The suspects are Afolabi Abeeb (18), Adeniyi Fawaz (18), Ezekiel Kehinde […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers raid Ebonyi bank, steal money

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Armed robbers yesterday invaded a commercial bank at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and carted away a yet-tobe- disclosed amount of money. A source said the gunmen entered the popular Onueke Park after their operations at the bank where they had an encounter with policemen. “I was in an event […]
Metro & Crime

Sex-for-Grade: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers in sex video

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has suspended two lecturers caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on the social media. The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, disclosed this to our correspondent. He said: “We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica