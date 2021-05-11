Truck crushes two sisters, cyclist to death in A’Ibom

A Mack truck, with registration number EKY 852XS, Tuesday ran over two sisters and the motorcyclist conveying them home from the market in Abak in Akwa Ibom State.

An eye witness told New Telegraph that one of the victims, Catherine Abang, a student of Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly) in Mbarakom, Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom was accompained by her sister who attended her matriculation over the weekend to the market when the sad incident occurred.

The ghastly accident, which took place along Ikot Abasi Two-lane highway by Government Technical College in Abak, had thrown the new polytechnic community in mourning.

According to the eye witness, Mr mfoniso Okon: “Catherine Abang, an indigene of Ogoja, Cross River State who matriculated on Saturday May 8, 2021 with her biological sister, who came in from Cross River State to witness her matriculation ceremony at Peace Polytechnic, Abak, while returning to school from the market on a motorcycle after shopping for food items, were all run over by a Mack tanker truck and they all died at the spot.”

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Dean of Students Affairs, Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly), Comrade Samuel Essien said, the Institution was overwhelmingly sad and heartbroken to hear that Catherine Abang and her sister were involved in such a tragedy barely 48 hours after she pledged to make Peace Polytechnic proud.

