Truck crushes two to death in Ogun

Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were on Friday evening crushed to death along Dangote – Ibeshe road in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the accident was caused by the driver of the truck who allegedly engaged in reckless driving.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

Quoting an eyewitness, Akinbiyi said, the driver of the truck drove recklessly, left his lane and faced the motorcycle, thereby crushing both the rider and his passenger to death.

 

Akinbiyi said, angered by the incident, residents of the area descended on the truck, setting it ablaze.

 

He noted that it took the intervention of the police and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to calm frayed nerves which brought the situation under control.

 

Akinbiyi said, “An angry mob later set the truck on fire while the driver ran away.”

