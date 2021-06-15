Truck crushes vehicle inspection officer in Abuja

A truck has rammed into a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) on duty along the ever-busy Nyanya- Maraba Road at Nyanya, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The truck driver, Wilson Aniete, was said to have tried to evade arrest when he knocked down the Head of ‘Truck Timing Unit ‘ of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), also known as VIO, Udunobun Otaigbe, over the weekend.

The Chairman, FCT Ministe- rial Task Team on traffic management, Ikharo Attah, confirmed the incident after he visited the officer at the Asokoro District Hospital. Attah said the victim was on the road to enforce a ministerial directive prohibiting trucks and other heavy duty vehicles from plying the road during rush hours.

He disclosed that the driver tried to flee, but was arrested with the help of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officers and other security personnel and that he had been handed over to the Karu Police Division.

