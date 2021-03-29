Truck driver avoids hitting sheep, crushes 4 students to death in Ibadan

There was pandemonium Minday at an Ibadan community in Oyo State when a truck, which tried to avoid running over some sheep, lost control and crushed four students of Idito High School, Erunmu Ibadan.

The incident, which led to immediate riot along Olodo-Iwo-Road, paralysed vehicular movement on the axis as students of the school and youths in the area got enraged by the sad incident and blocked the road to express their grievances about the unfortunate incident.

An eyewitness said that the three students were being transported on a motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’ when the driver of the articulated vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting some sheep by the roadside, rammed into them, crushing all the three students to death.

The deceased students and the Okada rider were initially rescued by residents of the area, however, they gave up before they could get medical attention.

The sad incident consequently led to agitation among the youths of the area who decried incessant loss of lives on the highway and set the truck ablaze in rage.

