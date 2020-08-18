Truck driver, owner remanded for killing 3 pedestrians in Lagos

An Igbosere High Court, Lagos Tuesday remanded a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, alongside the truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, in police custody for allegedly crushing three pedestrians to death at Ilasamaja along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Igihile made the order following the arraignment of the duo, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The two defendants were docked on a three-count charge of involuntary manslaughter brought against them by the Lagos State government.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 26, 2020 at about 4pm.

Onigbanjo said that the 1st defendant (Okanlanwan) ran over the victims with his vehicle.

According to the Onigbanjo, the defendant unlawfully killed one Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku and Daniel Okwuoge, by running over them with his truck.

The Commissioner further said that the offences contravened Sections 224 and punishable under Section 229, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

However, in view of the not guilty plea of the defendants, the Attorney General urged the court to remand the duo in police custody pending when they test negative to COVID-19, before they can be remanded at the appropriate Correctional facilities.

