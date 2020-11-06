Business

Truck drivers protest, block highway over high handedness

Motorists plying the Obajana axis of Lokoja Abuja road were held up for hours on Tuesday as Dangote Cement truck drivers blocked the road as they demanded the removal of Mr. Juan Carlos Rincos, the National Director Transportation at Obajana factory and his Deputy, Mr. Babangida Mohammed, for unhealthy industry practices against them. The drivers accused them of high turnover of staff including drivers, saying that in the last four years over 6000 employees had lost their jobs in the transport section of Dangote.

One of the drivers was quoted by reports that the officers had a penchant for inflicting financial injuries on the drivers, saying that illegal deductions are effected on their salaries for flimsy excuses ranging from repairs of vehicles and damage to bags of cement. According to him, there are some drivers that are indebted to the company in millions of naira, saying that the situation has created financial stress on their families.

He also alleged that drivers were arrested for no reason and humiliated because they are drivers, noting that the drivers want Babangida and Juan Carlos Rincos out of the business as they are ready to work but in a conducive working environment. He added that the workers want change and hope the management will look into their plea.

