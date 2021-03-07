Business

Truck e-call up: ‘Owners of impounded vehicles along port corridor will pay fine’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Leader of Lagos State Special Traffic Management Team and Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation,

 

Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, said on Friday that owners of the impounded 200 trucks impounded along the port corridors will pay heavy fine before they will be released to them. The Lagos State Special Traffic Management Team said, that it has impounded over 200 trucks in the last 48 hours in the Apapa axis for flouting the directive of the newly introduced electronic call-up system and indiscriminate parking on the road. Fayinka said: “Our enforcement strategy is gradual. We have been cleaning up the other side of the axis at Area B, Ijora into the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“We are moving in gradually to other areas for clean up which include Mile-2 end and environs. As we speak, in the last 48 hours, we have impounded about 200 trucks over for various offences, ranging from non-possession of electronic call-up slip and indiscriminate parking,

“The vehicles have been towed to Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,, LASTMA, Oshodi Yard and the owners will have to pay fine before those vehicles will be released. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given us the go-ahead to enforce the rules of engagement in his determination to rid Apapa of gridlock, this we are determined to achieve.

However, Sunday Telegraph learnt that motorists and other road users were held up in traffic for several hours to get to their destinations at the weekend. Enforcement agents were nowhere to be found on the road as only men of the Nigerian Customs Service, truckers and members of the, NURTW, were seen controlling traffic around Mile-2 and Otto Wharf area along Oshodi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

PayPal reports record earnings in Q2 ’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported record earnings during the second quarter as consumers and merchants rapidly embraced a shift towards digital payments amid massive retail shutdowns and a surge in remote, e-commerce purchases due to COVID-19. The company reported a 49 per cent increase in adjusted earnings to $1.07 per share compared with the year-ago […]
Business

Lagos pays over N25bn to 5,819 retirees in 18 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State has paid over N25 billion into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 5,819 retirees of the state since the advent of the present administration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.   Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Olubunmi Fabanwo, Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commision, said at the 81st Retirement Bond Certificate presentation to 471 retirees […]
Business

Analysts: Nigeria may return to Eurobond market in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite uncertainty over the global economy getting over the effects of the coronavirus (Covid- 19)pandemic-induced crisis, analysts at Coronation Research have said that Nigeria will likely return to the Eurobond market next year.   The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by  New Telegraph yesterday, contended that Nigeria’s position was better than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica