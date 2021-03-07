Truck e-call up: ‘Owners of impounded vehicles along port corridor will pay fine’

Leader of Lagos State Special Traffic Management Team and Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation,

Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, said on Friday that owners of the impounded 200 trucks impounded along the port corridors will pay heavy fine before they will be released to them. The Lagos State Special Traffic Management Team said, that it has impounded over 200 trucks in the last 48 hours in the Apapa axis for flouting the directive of the newly introduced electronic call-up system and indiscriminate parking on the road. Fayinka said: “Our enforcement strategy is gradual. We have been cleaning up the other side of the axis at Area B, Ijora into the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“We are moving in gradually to other areas for clean up which include Mile-2 end and environs. As we speak, in the last 48 hours, we have impounded about 200 trucks over for various offences, ranging from non-possession of electronic call-up slip and indiscriminate parking,

“The vehicles have been towed to Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,, LASTMA, Oshodi Yard and the owners will have to pay fine before those vehicles will be released. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given us the go-ahead to enforce the rules of engagement in his determination to rid Apapa of gridlock, this we are determined to achieve.

However, Sunday Telegraph learnt that motorists and other road users were held up in traffic for several hours to get to their destinations at the weekend. Enforcement agents were nowhere to be found on the road as only men of the Nigerian Customs Service, truckers and members of the, NURTW, were seen controlling traffic around Mile-2 and Otto Wharf area along Oshodi.

