Truck kills motorcyclist, passenger in Nasarawa

A truck has killed a motorcyclist and his passenger at Unguwan Lambu in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The passenger, said to be a lawyer, is identified as Chiadikoli Ezike.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, said the accident occurred on Saturday. Nansel said the truck driver, Jamilu Ahmed, had been arrested. Witnesses said that the driver crushed the commercial motorcyclist and his passenger, which led to their death.

 

The lawyer, Ezike, was pronounced dead by doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, where he was taken for medical attention.

 

“Police in Nasarawa State have apprehended a truck driver, Jamilu Ahmed, for reckless driving at Unguwan Lambu on the Keffi-Akwanga Road. “The accident occurred at noon on Saturday, when a DAF truck driven recklessly by Jamilu Ahmed, knocked down a motorcyclist and his passenger.

 

“The victims sustained various degrees of injury. The police rushed them to the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, where a doctor confirmed their death. The suspect is in police custody and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO said.

