Truck kills three students, motorcyclist in Oyo community

Ibadan A truck yesterday crushed to death a commercial motorcyclist and three students of Idito High School, Erunmu, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The truck, it was learnt, tried to avoid running over some sheep but lost control and killed the four victims.

The incident, which led to an immediate riot on Olodo-Iwo Road, paralysed vehicular movement in the axis as students of the school and youths in the area blocked the road to express their grievances.

A witness said that the three students were being transported on a motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’ when the driver of the articulated vehicle, in an attempt to avoid hitting some sheep by the roadside, rammed into them, crushing all the three students to death.

The deceased students and the Okada rider were initially rescued by residents of the area. However, they gave up the ghost before medical attention could reach them. The sad incident consequently led to agitation among the youth of the area who decried incessant loss of lives on the highway and set the truck ablaze.

Officers of the Oyo State Police Command, Operation Burst and Amo t ekun were drafted to the scene to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the accident. He said: “It is true.

The DPO told me that the incident happened when the driver of the truck was trying to avoid killing some sheep and rammed into the students on Okada. Police have moved to the area to protect lives and ensure prosperity are not vandalised by the angry students.”

