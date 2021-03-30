Metro & Crime

Truck kills three students, motorcyclist in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Ibadan A truck yesterday crushed to death a commercial motorcyclist and three students of Idito High School, Erunmu, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The truck, it was learnt, tried to avoid running over some sheep but lost control and killed the four victims.

The incident, which led to an immediate riot on Olodo-Iwo Road, paralysed vehicular movement in the axis as students of the school and youths in the area blocked the road to express their grievances.

 

A witness said that the three students were being transported on a motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’ when the driver of the articulated vehicle, in an attempt to avoid hitting some sheep by the roadside, rammed into them, crushing all the three students to death.

 

The deceased students and the Okada rider were initially rescued by residents of the area. However, they gave up the ghost before medical attention could reach them. The sad incident consequently led to agitation among the youth of the area who decried incessant loss of lives on the highway and set the truck ablaze.

 

Officers of the Oyo State Police Command, Operation Burst and Amo t ekun were drafted to the scene to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the accident. He said: “It is true.

 

The DPO told me that the incident happened when the driver of the truck was trying to avoid killing some sheep and rammed into the students on Okada. Police have moved to the area to protect lives and ensure prosperity are not vandalised by the angry students.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Gunmen abduct 17 family members, four others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted 21 farmers in Kaduna State at the weekend. The abduction occurred at Udawa village in the Chikun Local Government Area, not far from the Birnin-Gwari Road.   It was learnt that 17 of those abducted, including four others who sustained various degrees of injuries from gunshots, were said to […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani gunmen kill two in Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

In what appears to be a revenge mission, some AK-47 wielding gunmen, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, Sunday killed two persons at Hagher village in Lafia Local Government Area in Nasarawa State. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print for fear of reprisals, told New Telegraph that some Fulani […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos captures 30,107 criminals’ data

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Prison inmates rise to 9,053 Lagos State government has captured the data of 30,107 criminals on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS). This is as the number of prison inmates in Lagos prisons, which have capacity for only 3,872 people, has risen to 9,053, about 140 per cent more than the official capacity. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica