Metro & Crime

Truck kills two on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Two people yesterday lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

The accident occurred at Magboro bus stop outbound Lagos.

 

The accident involved a truck and Toyota Camry. The driver of a Howo truck marked, EPE 198 XV was reportedly chasing another vehicle which had damaged the truck’s mirror and in the process, lost control of the wheels due to overspeeding.

 

The truck veered off its lane, rammed into the Camry parked by the roadside and killed two of the occupants.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

He said: “The Howo truck used in carrying gas was outbound Lagos (leaving Lagos), when in an attempt to catch up with another vehicle which damaged its side mirror, suddenly veered off the road, after having lost control due to speeding, and ran into a Camry car parked by the road side, with the two occupants in it losing their lives in the process.”

 

Akinbiyi said the remains of the deceased had been evacuated to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo, by the police, while the ill-fated vehicles were taken to Ibafo Divisional Police Station.

 

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and cautioned motorists to desist from “parking or leaving their vehicles by the road side, under whatever pretext, as well as speeding because of its attendant consequences”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG prosecutes 17 doctors for negligence

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 17 doctors are presently standing trial before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, over alleged professional negligence in the treatment of their patients.   One of the cases has been fixed for judgement, nine of them were for arraignment, three were for the adoption of addresses and others are for the […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi Miyetti Allah Chairman kidnapped

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

  The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Alhaji Wakili Damina, has been abducted.   The state Secretary of MACBAN, Mr Adamu Abubakar, told newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday that Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army uniforms.   According to […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Flood wreaks havoc on Lagos, washes away four-year-old girl

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi, Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Temitope Ogunbanke

•Pregnant woman, two others rescued, houses collapsed •Gridlock as Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, other roads flooded Flood, which accompanied the torrential rains yesterday wreaked havoc on many parts of Lagos and Ogun states. At the Agege area of the Lagos metropolis, the flood swept away a four-year-old girl, whose name was given simply as Azizat. The incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica