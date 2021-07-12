Truck kills two on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two people yesterday lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred at Magboro bus stop outbound Lagos.

The accident involved a truck and Toyota Camry. The driver of a Howo truck marked, EPE 198 XV was reportedly chasing another vehicle which had damaged the truck’s mirror and in the process, lost control of the wheels due to overspeeding.

The truck veered off its lane, rammed into the Camry parked by the roadside and killed two of the occupants.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said: “The Howo truck used in carrying gas was outbound Lagos (leaving Lagos), when in an attempt to catch up with another vehicle which damaged its side mirror, suddenly veered off the road, after having lost control due to speeding, and ran into a Camry car parked by the road side, with the two occupants in it losing their lives in the process.”

Akinbiyi said the remains of the deceased had been evacuated to Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo, by the police, while the ill-fated vehicles were taken to Ibafo Divisional Police Station.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and cautioned motorists to desist from “parking or leaving their vehicles by the road side, under whatever pretext, as well as speeding because of its attendant consequences”.

